European Union sets final terms on EUR2.3bn bond
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

European Union sets final terms on EUR2.3bn bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The European Union has set the final terms on a long 15-year EUR2.3bn bond after drawing demand of around EUR3.5bn, bank officials on the deal said.

Lead managers Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale set the final spread at mid-swaps plus 68bp, in line with plus 68bp area guidance after initial price thoughts of plus 70bp area. Books closed at 0915GMT.

The April 2028 bond is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Julian Baker)

