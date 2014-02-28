European Union prepares EUR2.6bn debt issue in coming weeks

LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - The European Union has requested proposals from a group of banks for a EUR2.6bn debt issue expected to be launched in the coming weeks, said a banker close to the discussions on Friday.

The 28 member state EU, which is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, said it wants to issue a bond in either a 10- or 15-year maturity, said the banker.

The EU - which contributed to the bailout programmes of Ireland and Portugal via the European Financial Stability Mechanism - plans to issue EUR4.7bn in medium- to long-term debt this year as well as EUR250m-EUR500m in private placements, according to its investor presentation.

The supranational body has EUR55.2bn of medium- to- long-term debt, all of which is denominated in euros.

While it has not specified an exact time for its forthcoming bond issue, market sources are expecting the deal to be launched in the week beginning March 10. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)