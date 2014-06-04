FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU sends request for proposal for potential 600m bond tap
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

EU sends request for proposal for potential 600m bond tap

Sarka Halas

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The European Union has sent a request for proposal to banks for a potential 600m bond tap, according to market sources.

They said the proceeds of the funding exercise would likely be used for Ukraine.

The most likely bond to be increased is the borrower’s April 2024 deal, according to bankers.

The EU is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA and was last in the market back in March when it priced the April 2024 10-year deal.

It printed 2.6bn at mid-swaps plus 9bp, marking its first debt sale for nearly 17 months. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.