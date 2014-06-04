EU sends request for proposal for potential 600m bond tap

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The European Union has sent a request for proposal to banks for a potential 600m bond tap, according to market sources.

They said the proceeds of the funding exercise would likely be used for Ukraine.

The most likely bond to be increased is the borrower’s April 2024 deal, according to bankers.

The EU is rated Aaa/AA+/AAA and was last in the market back in March when it priced the April 2024 10-year deal.

It printed 2.6bn at mid-swaps plus 9bp, marking its first debt sale for nearly 17 months. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand)