EU must bring down unjustified bond spreads-Monti
September 4, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

EU must bring down unjustified bond spreads-Monti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Union must take steps to bring down the bond yields of countries that are being unjustifiably penalised by markets, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference with French President Francois Hollande, Monti said he expected EU measures to remove “the serious obstacle of (bond) spreads that have no underlying economic justification.”

EU institutions have now recognised that for some countries “doing our homework is necessary but not sufficient,” Monti said.

