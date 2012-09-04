UPDATE 1-France, Italy urge EU action to curb bond spreads

ROME, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy and France joined forces on Tuesday to urge steps by European authorities to bring down the borrowing costs of countries that were being unjustifiably penalised by markets.

At a joint news conference after meeting in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and French President Francois Hollande said bond prices had become detached from economic fundamentals and EU institutions had to correct this.

“It is the role of those institutions involved in the euro zone to intervene, notably the European Central Bank,” said Hollande, speaking two days before the ECB Governing Council meets in Frankfurt on Thursday.

After that meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi will try to back up his pledge to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro by presenting some details of a new bond-buying plan that markets hope can ease the euro zone crisis.

Spanish and Italian benchmark yields have eased in recent days on market expectations that the ECB will resume purchases of the countries’ bonds.

Monti said he expected EU measures to remove “the serious obstacle of (bond) spreads that have no underlying economic justification.”

EU institutions have now recognised that for some countries “doing our homework is necessary but not sufficient,” he said.

Hollande said the level of debt yields that countries like Spain were having to cope were not justified by fundamentals.

He said an EU leaders summit on Oct. 18-19 could finalise solutions not just on debt-stricken Greece but also Spain, whose government has so far resisted seeking an EU bailout despite a deep recession.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he is waiting to hear more about the terms of an ECB bond-buying programme - expected to be outlined by ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday - before deciding if his country will apply.