EU's Barnier says deal in place for banker-bonus curbs
February 27, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

EU's Barnier says deal in place for banker-bonus curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - EU country representatives and the European Parliament have reached provisional agreement on all elements for legislation to cap the amount of bonus bankers may be paid, the European Commissioner in charge of regulation said on Thursday.

“We have all the elements of the deal,” Michel Barnier told journalists after the talks.

Ireland, which holds the rotating European Union presidency and negotiated the deal, confirmed agreement on capping banker pay. It will now present this agreement to EU country ambassadors, with backing of a majority of EU countries needed for the deal to be finalised.

