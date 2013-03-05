FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says concerned about banker pay cap, can't support deal
#Market News
March 5, 2013

Britain says concerned about banker pay cap, can't support deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - EU proposals to cap banker pay would undermine efforts to punish bankers when they make mistakes, Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, warning he could not support a broader EU compromise on capital rules.

“I cannot support the compromise that is on the table,” Osborne told his fellow EU finance ministers during a discussion that was broadcast to the media. “This directive... will make it more difficult to claw back bankers’ bonuses when things go wrong,” he said.

