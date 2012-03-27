FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banco Portugues de Negocios wins EU okay for overhaul
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 6 years ago

Banco Portugues de Negocios wins EU okay for overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - Portuguese nationalised lender Banco Portugues de Negocios (BPN) gained EU regulatory approval on Tuesday for its restructuring plan which includes a ban on acquisitions and dividends until the end of 2016.

Portuguese authorities took control of BPN in 2008 after a criminal investigation into fraud and money laundering. It is due to be privatised.

The European Commission said BPN’s revamp would ensure that it would not have an unfair advantage over rivals as a result of its state bailout.

The European Union executive said Portugal also promised to set a limit on BPN’s Core Tier 1 capital, modify the liquidity lines requested by Banco BIC Portugal and to be granted by Caixa Geral de Depositos.

BNP will also be prohibited from exercising call option rights related to subordinated bond holders until the end of 2016. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.