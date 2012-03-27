Banco Portugues de Negocios wins EU okay for overhaul

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - Portuguese nationalised lender Banco Portugues de Negocios (BPN) gained EU regulatory approval on Tuesday for its restructuring plan which includes a ban on acquisitions and dividends until the end of 2016.

Portuguese authorities took control of BPN in 2008 after a criminal investigation into fraud and money laundering. It is due to be privatised.

The European Commission said BPN’s revamp would ensure that it would not have an unfair advantage over rivals as a result of its state bailout.

The European Union executive said Portugal also promised to set a limit on BPN’s Core Tier 1 capital, modify the liquidity lines requested by Banco BIC Portugal and to be granted by Caixa Geral de Depositos.

BNP will also be prohibited from exercising call option rights related to subordinated bond holders until the end of 2016. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)