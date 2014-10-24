EU Commission says not to blame for surprise UK budget demand

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - EU governments created the system under which Britain has been asked to pay a surprise 2.1 billion euro bill into the EU budget and the European Commission is not to blame, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Friday.

“The European Commission did not create this situation. For some years we have been the ones proposing to move to a different system and this was indeed rejected by the member states,” Barroso told a news conference.