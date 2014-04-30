UK says prepared to fight on against European trading tax

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - The British government said it was prepared to fight on against a financial transaction tax planned by several euro zone countries if it felt the tax would hurt its interests.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union’s top court ruled against an initial challenge by Britain to the introduction of the tax.

“The government is determined to continue to ensure that the interests of countries outside of the single currency but inside the single market are properly protected as the euro area continues to integrate, including with any proposal for a financial transactions tax,” a Treasury spokesman said.

The spokesman said London - home to Europe’s biggest financial centre - filed the challenge in order to be able to take further legal action in the future if needed.

“We risked not being able to do that if we had not made this challenge now,” he said in a statement. (Writing by William Schomberg)