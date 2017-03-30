FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
German For Min Brexit talks to be hard before getting easier
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 months ago

German For Min Brexit talks to be hard before getting easier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday that negotiations about Britain's exit from the European Union would be tough before getting easier.

"The Brexit negotiations with the United Kingdom that the European Union will lead for us won't be easy - some people know the saying that ... things will get difficult before they get easier again - that applies to these talks," said Gabriel.

He also said he expected Brexit negotiations to start from the end of May and stressed that he wanted Germany to remain friends with Britain.

"We must stay friends ... maybe apart from when we are on the football pitch." (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.