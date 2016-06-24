Hollande says Brexit vote "tough test" for Europe

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said he respected the British vote to quit the European Union and that negotiations over its exit must be swift.

Hollande said the Brexit vote posed a serious challenge to Europe and that the bloc must focus on its key priorities like security and defense, border protection and job creation as well as reinforcing the euro zone.

"The British vote is a tough test for Europe," Hollande said in a televised address. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Ingrid Melander)