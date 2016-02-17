Britain justified in many of its EU demands - Merkel

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that many of British Prime Minister David Cameron’s demands for reform of the European Union were justified and reasonable.

“Cameron’s demands are far from being demands that are just for Britain. They are also European demands and many of them are justified and necessary,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament in a speech.

She added, a day before an EU summit will discuss British reform demands, that any deal with Cameron should not hinder closer integration of euro zone members. (Writing by Noah Barkin & Tina Bellon; Editing by Madeline Chambers)