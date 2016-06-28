FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel sees no reason to halt TTIP talks after Brexit vote
June 28, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Merkel sees no reason to halt TTIP talks after Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she saw no reason to put a halt to talks on a free trade deal between the European Union and the United States because of Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

“There was no one who said we should stop the talks and that includes Great Britain,” Merkel said. “There was a clear mandate to continue the talks.”

“There are some here who say that because of the departure of Britain we should not pursue this because one of the supporters of the deal has been lost,” she added. “I think this is the wrong approach. Either we want this and we see these talks through or we don’t want it. To me this is not grounds for halting the talks.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

