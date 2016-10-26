FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble: EU must adopt concrete measures after UK refereneum
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 10 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble: EU must adopt concrete measures after UK refereneum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Union must come up with concrete measures to prove unity following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"We must not fool ourselves, Europe is not in the best position as its people don't understand what Europe is to them," Schaeuble told a financial conference in Bucharest.

"It is crucial that Europe come with concrete measures, to prove unity," Schaeuble added.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Radu Marinas, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
