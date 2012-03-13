FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to approve 20 bln stg UK SME loan plan -source
March 13, 2012

EU regulators to approve 20 bln stg UK SME loan plan -source

BRUSSELS, March 13 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators are set to approve Britain’s 20-billion-pound guarantee scheme to back loans to small- and medium-sized firms that will cut their borrowing costs and help boost the economy, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Britain’s finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, unveiled the proposal in November last year as banks cut back on giving credit in the wake of the financial crisis.

“Approval from the European Commission is imminent and could come in the next few days,” said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

