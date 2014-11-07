Higher British rebate to cut its surcharge to EU budget -EU

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain will have to pay only around 1 billion euros, rather than more than 2 billion, more to the European Union budget as a result of a Europe-wide revision of statistics, because the British rebate will also increase, a senior EU official said.

Kristalina Georgieva, the EU commissioner in charge of Budget and Human Resources, told a news conference the postponement of the payment of the 2.1 billion euro surcharge until next year would allow the sum to be partially offset by the higher rebate.

“Preliminary calculations show it will be around 1 billion euros,” she said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)