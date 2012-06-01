EU examines public funding for broadband expansion

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was consulting on how best to revamp state aid rules to regulate the use of public funds in speeding up the roll-out of high speed networks.

As networks attempt to move from slower copper networks to high speed fibre, private investments have been slow and the European Commission wants to encourage the use of public funds to alleviate the burden - while addressing competition concerns.

The companies owning the traditional copper infrastructure say there is not enough interest in expensive fibre-based broadband yet, especially in sparsely populated areas, to justify the investment.

In earlier EU regulations, the public and private sector were encouraged to share the investment risk in regions where returns could be low.

The Commission’s stated aim is to ensure that all Europeans have Internet speeds of above 30 Mbps and that by 2020, more than 50 percent of households subscribe to connections above 100 Mbps.

This is the second time the European Commission has launched such a consultation. The guidelines must be reviewed every three years.

“The proposed changes aim to ensure that state aid policy in the broadband sector focuses on facilitating well-designed aid targeted at market failures and objectives of common European interest, streamlining rules and taking faster decisions,” the Commission said in a statement.

It set a deadline of Sept. 3 for comments, adding that it aimed to adopt definitive broadband guidelines in December. (Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by Rex Merrifield)