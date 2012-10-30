FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says difficult to reach deal on EU budget in Nov
October 30, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

UK says difficult to reach deal on EU budget in Nov

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that it will be tough to reach an agreement on the European Union budget next month.

Prime Minister David Cameron, under pressure at home to demand a cut in the 2014-2020 budget, has said he will accept nothing less than a freeze in real terms at a summit on Nov. 22-23.

”It’s going to be difficult to reach agreement,“ Cameron’s spokesman told reporters. ”There are different positions around the table and there’s no doubt that this is a challenging negotiation.

“We’re going into that negotiation with good intentions. We want to reach a deal but it needs to be a deal that we find acceptable and that’s in our country’s interests.”

Britain, a net contributor to the EU budget, has argued that restraint should be shown in Brussels at a time of austerity across Europe.

