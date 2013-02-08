FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders close in on long-term budget deal
February 8, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

EU leaders close in on long-term budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - European Union leaders have agreed the broad lines of a deal on the bloc’s budget for 2014-202 that would fix total EU spending at 960 billion euros over the seven-year period.

“We feel pretty confident that we have the framework for a deal,” said one EU official speaking on condition of anonymity. “The deal is not completely finalised, but we feel sure it will be done today.”

Leaders will continue negotiating in the expectation that they can sign off on a final agreement later on Friday, the official added.

