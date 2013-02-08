FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders agree deal on long-term budget
#Market News
February 8, 2013

EU leaders agree deal on long-term budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - European Union leaders reached agreement on the bloc’s long-term spending plans until the end of the decade on Friday after more than 24 hours of negotiation, the president of the European Council said.

“Deal done,” Herman Van Rompuy, who chaired the meeting of the 27 EU leaders, said in a message sent on Twitter.

The agreement, which fixes EU spending over the seven-year period from 2014-2020, set a ceiling of 960 billion euros for appropriations. It will now go to the European Parliament for final approval, a process that could take several months.

