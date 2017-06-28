* Next EU budget must refocus, seek savings
By Jan Strupczewski and Elizabeth Miles
BRUSSELS, June 28 The European Union will have
to change the way it collects and spends its funds to cope with
Britain's leaving and with other challenges, the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
It suggested the bloc could tap into new taxes and make
savings.
Britain contributes around 16 percent to the overall EU
budget, or 10 billion to 11 billion euros annually, so its exit
in March 2019 will create a financing gap that will be difficult
to fill.
"We will have to save money because it will not be possible
to make up completely for the gap," Budget Commissioner Gunther
Oettinger told a news conference.
He presented a paper to be debated by EU governments this
year, laying out options.
"The EU budget ... will change after 2020. This is certain
-- the status quo is not an option," the Commission paper said.
The Commission outlined five scenarios, from a much lower to
a significantly higher budget from 2020 under the headings of
"carrying on", "doing less together", "those who want more, do
more", "radical redesign" and "doing much more together".
Only the "doing less together", which assumes a much lower
budget, keeps the current financing sources and levels
unchanged. All others assume new revenue sources, or bigger
national co-financing and a review of spending or both.
To fill the gap caused by Brexit, the document said, the EU
could tap sources like corporate taxes, a tax on financial
transactions, or levies on electricity, motor fuel, carbon
emissions or proceeds from central bank currency issuance.
The taxes, collected nationally, could be passed on in part,
or in full to the EU, especially if they were generated directly
by EU policies -- like revenues from auctions under the
Emissions Trading System or emission premia for cars.
The EU now gets its money from national contributions based
on gross national income, from customs duties collected at all
EU borders and from a tiny cut of national value added taxes.
To make savings for the EU budget, governments could take on
some of the direct payments to farmers made by the EU under the
bloc's Common Agricultural Policy, the paper said.
Governments could also put in more of their own money to
finance projects funded by the EU under its cohesion policy --
aid to less developed regions to equalise living standards.
The EU could also try to make better use of existing funds,
leveraging them to finance projects, similarly to its investment
fund EFSI which is to generate some 500 billion euros of
investment by 2020 by leveraging only 33.5 billion of own funds.
All this would could help finance new areas of EU activity.
"In the future, migration management, internal and external
security, external border control, the fight against terrorism
and defence will need to be budgeted ... alongside continuing
investment to support stability and sustainable development in
our partner countries," the Commission paper said.
MONEY AND THE RULE OF LAW
Under pressure from the EU's biggest countries, who are also
the biggest net contributors to the budget, the Commission put
in the paper an idea that disbursements from the next budget
could be linked to governments abiding by the rule of law.
This is a clear reference to Poland which is one of the
biggest beneficiaries of the EU budget and the only country the
Commission is monitoring if it observes the rule of law.
EU officials say Poland has been ignoring the Commission's
recommendations under the rule of law procedure, which call on
the nationalist-minded government to respect the independence of
the judiciary, media and civil rights.
The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker,
has said he was against linking the rule of law procedure with
budget payments. But there is growing pressure from Germany,
France and Italy as well as Sweden to consider it.
"(French) President (Emmanuel) Macron saying the European
Union is not a supermarket is the most strongly-worded
expression of that," Commission First Vice President Frans
Timmermans told Reuters.
"I... fully understand the point made by the French
president, you can't pick and chose, you can't say 'Give us the
money and we don't want to hear anything else about European
rules'," Timmermans said.
