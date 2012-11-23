FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Hollande sees budget deal unlikely on Friday
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

France's Hollande sees budget deal unlikely on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said it looked unlikely that European Union negotiators would reach an agreement on Friday on the bloc’s nearly 1 trillion euro budget for the next seven years, although he said a delayed deal would not be serious.

“Everyone agrees this is going to take time,” Hollande told reporters. Asked whether EU leaders could fail to resolve their differences on Friday he said: “That’s the most likely outcome.”

The EU is expected to convene a further summit if leaders continue to disagree over spending levels at the end of the two-day meeting. The meeting was suspended shortly after midnight on Thursday so that EU leaders can examine a revised budget plan.

The summit will reconvene at midday on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.