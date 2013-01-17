FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders to resume budget talks at Feb. 7-8 summit
January 17, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

EU leaders to resume budget talks at Feb. 7-8 summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will resume negotiations on the bloc’s next long-term budget for 2014-2020 at a summit in Brussels on Feb. 7-8, EU officials said on Thursday.

A first round of talks among leaders in November ended without agreement on the planned budget, worth nearly 1-trillion-euro ($1.3 trillion) over the seven-year period.

“The intention is to pick up the discussions where they have been suspended last time,” one EU official said. ($1 = 0.7521 euros) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)

