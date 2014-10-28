FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy cuts 2015 deficit goal to win EU approval for budget
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Italy cuts 2015 deficit goal to win EU approval for budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday cut its target for the 2015 fiscal deficit to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product from 2.9 percent, having toughened its budget plan for next year in response to changes requested by the European Commission.

Earlier on Tuesday the Commission gave a green light to Rome’s modified budget after Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan pledged additional deficit cuts worth 4.5 billion euros($5.735 billion), around 0.3 percent of GDP.

The revised deficit goal was approved by the cabinet in an update to Italy’s Economic and Financial Document (DEF), Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s office said.

On Oct 1, after promising an expansionary budget, Renzi had hiked the 2015 deficit target to 2.9 percent of GDP from 1.8 percent.

The statement from the prime minister’s office said the “structure” of the budget remained unchanged and was still aimed at “boosting growth by supporting aggregate demand and the competitiveness of the country.” (1 US dollar = 0.7847 euro) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.