Merkel says Germany, Britain must work together on EU
November 7, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Merkel says Germany, Britain must work together on EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany and Britain must cooperate to work round their differences on the European Union’s long-term spending plans, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“Despite differences that we have it is very important for me that the UK and Germany work together,” Merkel said through a translator before a meeting in London with Prime Minister David Cameron to discuss the EU’s 2014-2020 budget.

“We always have to do something that will stand up to public opinion back home. Not all of the expenditure that has been earmarked has been used with great efficiency ... We need to address that,” she said.

EU leaders meet in Brussels on November 22-23 to try to secure a seven-year budget for the 27-nation bloc amid signs of differences of opinion over what action should be taken.

