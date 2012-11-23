FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Polish PM: EU budget will spare cohesion, farm spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday all European Union members agreed there will be no further cuts to cohesion and agricultural spending in a new draft long-term EU budget to be presented next year.

“All without exception have agreed that changes in Van Rompuy’s proposals, that is, the project to be presented next year, will not cut funds for cohesion and the Common Agricultural Policy,” Tusk told a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday EU leaders failed to reach agreement on a new seven-year budget for the bloc. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

