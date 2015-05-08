EU ministers to query backdoor softening of budget rules

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - EU finance ministers will debate on Tuesday whether the European Commission softened the bloc’s budget rules too far through the back door by giving governments leeway on deficit reduction in return for planned reforms before they are implemented.

Under the European Union’s Stability and Growth Pact, states have to cut the public deficit by 0.5 percent of gross domestic product a year in structural terms until they reach balance or a surplus. If they don‘t, they face EU disciplinary action.

The cuts may be smaller if governments implement “major structural reforms which have direct long-term positive budgetary effects, including by raising potential sustainable growth, and therefore a verifiable impact on the long-term sustainability of public finances”.

An interpretation of the rules agreed by EU ministers and the Commission in a 2012 code of conduct and revised last year clarifies that “only adopted reforms should be considered”.

The words “implement” and “adopted” are key, since the legal services of the council of EU finance ministers and the Commission seem to understand them differently.

With states like France and Italy desperate to ease austerity and spur economic growth, the Commission issued its own interpretation in January, aiming to give countries as much room for fiscal manoeuvre as possible.

“Implementation” could mean a “medium-term structural reform plan which is comprehensive and detailed and includes well specified measures and credible timelines for their adoption and delivery,” the EU’s executive arm said.

Fiscal hawks saw this interpretation as tailored for Paris, which at the time risked being fined for failing repeatedly to meet deficit cutting targets set by EU ministers.

In March, France was given two more years to bring down its deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP, the third extension in six years, based only on promises of more vigorous reforms, with little new legislation enacted.

Lawyers for the council of EU finance ministers, asked to give their opinion, said the Commission interpretation went too far and that to earn leniency, reforms must be adopted “through provisions of binding force, whether legislative or not”.

“A plan announcing upcoming reforms, as a simple manifestation of political intentions or wishes, would therefore not fulfil the requirements,” the council’s legal service said in a internal opinion dated April 7.

The Commission said it was aware of the opinion but its own lawyers were clear that its interpretation was legal, noting that ministers had welcomed its communication at the time.

It would continue to apply its own interpretation, and if finance ministers disagreed, they had the power to overturn a Commission proposal if enough of them voted against it.

A Latvian EU presidency official said ministers would discuss possible legal adjustments to the code of conduct at their breakfast on Tuesday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)