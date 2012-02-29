EU split over Spain's push for softer deficit targets

* Rajoy convinces key economic powers to give him leeway

* European Commission resists softening deficit targets

* Political fight may last until May at least

By Julien Toyer

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A push by Spain for more leeway in meeting its 2012 budget deficit has opened a rift between the European Commission and several EU member states, with the Commission adamant that countries’ targets should not be relaxed, senior EU officials said.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is hoping major EU states will back him at a summit on Thursday and send a signal that Madrid’s target of cutting its deficit to 4.4 percent of GDP this year should not be binding.

Spain said this week its 2011 budget deficit was 8.5 percent of GDP, substantially higher than previously expected, making the 2012 target all the harder to achieve.

But the Commission, which is responsible for overseeing euro zone budgets, is not willing to show flexibility, at least until Spain explains why the 2011 deficit was so much higher than expected and puts forward new austerity measures.

“We are not talking about giving more flexibility to any member state when it comes to fulfilling commitments,” Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly reiterated on Tuesday.

But two senior officials told Reuters that Germany, France, Britain and a handful of other countries were supporting Rajoy’s push for a softening of the 2012 target.

“Although I don’t expect a formal decision tomorrow, it is possible that there will be some kind of understanding that deficit targets should be revised,” one of the officials said, referring to discussions at the March 1-2 summit.

“All member states, including Germany, are aware there’s a problem with deficits and we need to find a solution.”

The other official said the Commission had “some flexibility” on targets and that pursuing consolidation plans should not mean those goals had to be fixed in stone.

On Tuesday, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, told Spanish radio he was sure a solution could be found for the Spanish case.

The problem for Spain is that its 2012 deficit target was based on a growth expectation of 2.3 percent, but the latest forecasts from the Commission show the economy is likely to contract by 1.0 percent this year.

As a result, Madrid would have to come up with more than 40 billion euros of spending cuts or tax increases, an unprecedented amount especially at a time of falling output.

Rajoy insists deficits should be cut but not at the expense of creating jobs, the top priority for a country with unemployment of more than 20 percent.

“We will lower (the deficit) as much as we can, but these policies should be made compatible with those used to create jobs,” Rajoy told Radio Nacional de España. “We will do it with no rush but no pause”.

THE COMMISSION RESISTS

Last week, 12 countries sent a letter to the President of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, and the President of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, calling for Europe to shift its focus from tough budget cuts towards measures to create growth.

The euro zone economy is heading into its second recession in three years and the wider EU will also stagnate, according to the Commission’s latest forecasts.

With Spain one of the most severely hit, Rajoy has intensified lobbying in Brussels and European capitals to get backing for budget leeway, speaking to Barroso, Van Rompuy and several EU heads of state and government.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has also lobbied fellow euro zone ministers and Olli Rehn, the European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs, who is responsible for enforcing budget deficit limits.

Rehn has not closed the door to looking at the targets but has said Madrid must first explain the 2011 slippage and give details of its 2012 budget, which has been delayed until after a regional election in Andalusia at the end of March.

Barroso backed that line on Wednesday, saying Madrid needed to stick to its obligations and explain the 2011 gaps.

“We do not have yet a full picture of Spain’s fiscal slippage last year and the reason for that slippage ... Only then can we take a position on the issue,” he said.

While it is possible the Commission may provide some leeway to Spain in the end, it is unlikely to happen for several weeks and not before new Commission forecasts are released on May 11.

One reason is that officials are concerned about sending the wrong signal to financial markets at a time when the debt crisis is still very much alive. But they also don’t want to start treating countries differently. Belgium, for example, has been given no leeway on meeting its budget goals.

The Commission is also determined not to give ground on the new budget oversight role it has been given, officials said.