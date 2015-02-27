CORRECTED-EU Commission urges France to cut deficit at a quicker pace

(Corrects with updated numbers from the French finance ministry)

* France given until end-2017 to bring its budget deficit down

* Commission believes quicker pace of cuts will help

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission, which polices EU countries’ budgets, urged France on Friday to reduce its deficit at a slightly faster rate than foreseen by Paris to meet EU budgetary rules by 2017.

According to a Commission proposal to be adopted by EU governments, Brussels believes Paris should cut the budget deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this year, not the 4.1 percent level now targeted by the French government.

To reach a deficit of 2.8 percent of economic output by the end of 2017, which is the goal of the European Commission, the EU executive wants to see a deficit of 3.4 percent next year, not 3.6 percent as set out by Paris.

The Commission believes a quicker pace of deficit reduction will help France bring down its “structural deficit”, which measures imbalances between income and spending regardless of the economic cycle and highlights the persistence of budget problems.

The Commission will recommend to EU finance ministers at their next meeting in March that they accept a 0.5-percent structural deficit cut this year for France and ask Paris to present a major new reform plan in April.

Earlier this week, the European Commission gave France until 2017 to bring its deficit below the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, sparing Paris a fine and giving it a new grace period after it missed a second deadline to put its finances in order.

Despite its leading role in the EU, France has failed to guide the way in bringing budgets back into line after the euro zone’s debt crisis, missing goals to cut its deficit. President Francois Hollande’s government has argued against a German-led austerity strategy at a time of high unemployment.

But Berlin, the European Commission and some economists believe higher deficits pose a risk to the economy because they are financed by borrowing, which in turn swells a country’s debt and drags on economic output or makes it vulnerable in a crisis.

here (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Larry King)