#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's budget at risk of breaking EU rules, France squeezes through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy and Finland’s draft budget plans for 2014 are at risk of breaking European Union rules, while French, Spanish and Dutch draft plans barely make it, the European Commission said on Friday.

It is the first time that the European Union’s executive arm reviews the main assumptions of draft budgets of euro zone countries before they are submitted to national parliaments so as to assess if they are in line with EU laws.

The Commission said it would start disciplinary steps against Croatia for running too high a budget gap and step up the disciplinary action, called the excessive deficit procedure, against Poland for not doing enough to cut its deficit.

The Commission will set 2015 as the new deadline by which Warsaw must bring its budget deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

