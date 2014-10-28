FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears French, Italian budgets after tweaks
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

EU clears French, Italian budgets after tweaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission has cleared France and Italy’s modified 2015 budgets after both countries agreed to trim their deficits further, ending a stand-off between Brussels and the two centre-left governments.

A statement from Vice President Jyrki Katainen said he had not been able to identify any cases of “particularly serious non-compliance” and therefore would not issue any negative opinions.

Under the strengthened budgetary policy coordination introduced in 2013, euro area countries are required to submit draft budgetary plans for the following year by 15 October.

Over the past two weeks, the Commission has carried out consultations with France and Italy, which announced additional measures to trim deficits. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Barbara Lewis)

