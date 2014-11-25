FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission approves aid for Bulgaria's First Investment Bank
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

EU Commission approves aid for Bulgaria's First Investment Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission ruled on Tuesday that liquidity measures granted by Bulgaria to First Investment Bank (FIB) in response to a bank run earlier this year were in line with EU rules on state aid.

Bulgaria granted the support to FIB, the country’s third-biggest lender, in the form of a state deposit when it was hit by the bank run in June. Bulgaria has since applied for an extension of that deposit by up to 18 months.

The Commission said in a statement that the liquidity support was linked to the crisis in Bulgaria in June and July and was not linked to structural problems at the bank.

“Full repayment of the deposit now could destabilise both the bank and the Bulgarian financial system,” it said. (1 US dollar = 1.5726 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.