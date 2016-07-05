FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU-Canada trade deal must be ratified by all parliaments -EU Commission
July 5, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

EU-Canada trade deal must be ratified by all parliaments -EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's trade agreement with Canada should be approved by all national parliaments, the European Commission said on Tuesday, a decision aimed at deflecting accusations that such deals are secretive and only benefit big companies.

"I have looked at the legal arguments and I have listened to heads of state or government and to national parliaments," Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

The Commission said it hopes the trade deal, which took some five years to negotiate, could be signed in October. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
