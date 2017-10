LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 3.462 million spot EU carbon permits from the third phase (2013-2020) of its emissions trading scheme on EEX at 3.65 euros ($4.73) a tonne each on Thursday, traders said.

The sale attracted bids for 7.3 million units.

The benchmark EU carbon futures contract was trading at 3.71 euros a tonne at 0903 GMT. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)