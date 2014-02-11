EU carbon permit backloading to start mid-March -European Commission

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission will begin in mid-March efforts to prop up carbon prices in the EU Emissions Trading System, it said on Tuesday.

The Commission, the 28-nation European Union’s executive body, said on its website it has started preparatory work with member states and auction platforms, which are responsible for revising carbon permit auction calendars.

The EU wants to delay the sale of 400 million permits this year, out of a total 900 million by 2016, in a bid to lift carbon prices. (Reporting by Michael Szabo, editing by David Evans)