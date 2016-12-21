LUXEMBOURG Dec 21 The European Union is within its rights to apply carbon taxes to flights between Switzerland and member states although flights to and from other countries outside the bloc are exempt, the EU's top court said on Wednesday.

The case was brought before the European Court of Justice (ECJ) by Lufthansa-owned Swiss International Air Lines , which says it is not being treated equally under the current system and has sought to claim damages.

But the ECJ ruled the bloc's principle of non-discrimination did not apply to countries outside the bloc.

The EU's Emission Trading System (ETS) requires industries to buy carbon permits to pollute. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Francesco Guarascio)