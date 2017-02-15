European parliament adopts draft reform of carbon market for after 2020

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Wednesday backed draft reforms of the carbon market post-2020 but rejected a proposal for a faster removal of surplus carbon permits from the EU's emission trading system.

The draft sticks with the European Commission's proposal for the cap of emissions to decrease by 2.2 percent per year.

The file will now be sent back to the assembly's Environment Committee, whose lawmakers will launch talks with EU member states to hammer out the final legislation.