CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-EU lawmakers agree to industry carbon permit giveaway

(Corrects paragraph one to several billion euros from hundreds of billions)

By Ben Garside

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s environment committee on Wednesday narrowly upheld plans to give away several billion euros worth of carbon allowances for free to heavy industries to help them compete in global markets.

The 67-strong cross-party parliamentary committee voted by 34 to 30, with three abstentions, to uphold the proposal.

The move defeats efforts to scale down the support to a level that would have denied cement makers such as Holcim and Lafarge allowances worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.56 billion) at current prices.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive, in May proposed that the vast majority of industry sectors should keep getting most of their allowances for free over 2015-2019 to help meet their obligations under the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The ETS regulates around half of Europe’s output of heat-trapping gases by forcing over 12,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender an allowance for every tonne they emit.

The so-called carbon leakage list of companies entitled to free permits was formed to guard against the relocation of EU industries to regions such as the Middle East with less stringent emission limits. (1 US dollar = 0.7819 euro) (Reporting by Ben Garside, editing by Louise Heavens)