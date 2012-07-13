UPDATE 1-TABLE-EU countries to get free CO2 permits after 2013

(Updates with precise figures for Poland) LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday agreed to give power plants in Poland around 405 million European Union carbon permits for free after 2013. Similar exemptions have already been granted to power generators in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, and the Commission said it would decide on requests from Hungary soon. "In total, close to 673 million allowances will be allocated for free to power plants in these seven countries in the period 2013 to 2019," it said in a statement. The number will be reduced each year, reaching zero in 2020, it said. Under the rules of the EU emissions trading scheme, 10 member states were allowed to seek exemptions from buying carbon permits after 2013 on the basis that their economies are heavily reliant on fossil fuel. Malta and Latvia were also eligible but did not make a request. Below is a table of the countries with the total number of free carbon permits, called EU Allowances (EUAs), their power sectors will get in the period 2013-2019. Country Total EUAs (2013-2019) Bulgaria 54,167,999 Cyprus 10,975,977 Czech Republic 107,666,668 Estonia 21,155,307 Lithuania 2,853,628 Poland 404,650,354 Romania 71,409,917 Total 672,879,850 Source: European Commission (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)