UPDATE 1-TABLE-EU countries to get free CO2 permits after 2013
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 13, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TABLE-EU countries to get free CO2 permits after 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with precise figures for Poland)
    LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission on
Friday agreed to give power plants in Poland around 405 million
European Union carbon permits for free after 2013.
    Similar exemptions have already been granted to power
generators in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia,
Lithuania and Romania, and the Commission said it would decide
on requests from Hungary soon.
    "In total, close to 673 million allowances will be allocated
for free to power plants in these seven countries in the period
2013 to 2019," it said in a statement. The number will be
reduced each year, reaching zero in 2020, it said.
    Under the rules of the EU emissions trading scheme, 10
member states were allowed to seek exemptions from buying carbon
permits after 2013 on the basis that their economies are heavily
reliant on fossil fuel. 
    Malta and Latvia were also eligible but did not make a
request.
    Below is a table of the countries with the total number of
free carbon permits, called EU Allowances (EUAs), their power
sectors will get in the period 2013-2019.
    
 Country            Total EUAs (2013-2019)
 Bulgaria            54,167,999
 Cyprus              10,975,977
 Czech Republic     107,666,668
 Estonia             21,155,307
 Lithuania            2,853,628
 Poland             404,650,354 
 Romania             71,409,917
 Total              672,879,850
 Source: European Commission

 (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
