FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission to propose cap on card payment fees - draft
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

EU Commission to propose cap on card payment fees - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission will propose capping the interbank fees charged on card payments, imposing a limit of 0.2 percent on debit card transactions and 0.3 percent on credit cards, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters.

The proposal stops short of an outright ban on the fees banks charge for processing transactions but it will nonetheless ensure that this cost, which ultimately falls on the card-holder and consumer, is permanently curtailed.

The cap, which is in line with measures demanded by the Commission’s antitrust officials to squeeze this money-spinner for banks, will be introduced initially on cross-border transactions, where, an Irish card-holder, for example, pays a bill in France.

After two years, the limits will be extended to so-called interchange fees on domestic payments using all cards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.