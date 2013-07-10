FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU fines 4 car parts makers 141.8 mln euros for taking part in cartel
July 10, 2013

EU fines 4 car parts makers 141.8 mln euros for taking part in cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission has imposed a 141.8 million euro ($181.30 million) fine on car part suppliers Yazaki, its subsidiary S-Y Systems, Furukawa Electric and Leoni for taking part in a car wire harnessing cartel.

Sumitomo Electric, which was also part of the cartel, was not fined because it had alerted regulators to the existence of the cartel.

Wire harnesses conduct electricity in cars for example to start the engine or open electric windows.

Reuters had reported the story on July 5. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
