FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EU fines Yazaki, other car parts suppliers $182 mln
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 10, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-EU fines Yazaki, other car parts suppliers $182 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - EU competition regulators have fined several car parts makers, including Japan’s Yazaki, a total of 141.8 million euros ($182 million) for taking part in cartels that affected car makers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Renault.

The sanctions from the European Commission are expected to be the first of several against car parts suppliers, which are under investigation for fixing prices for products ranging from thermal systems to seat belts and ball bearings.

U.S. and Japanese antitrust regulators have already levied hefty fines on several parts producers, with more than 10 people jailed in the United States.

The European Commission said on Wednesday the companies took part in five cartels

It imposed the biggest fine of 125.3 million euros on Yazaki, the world’s number one maker of so-called car wire harnessing systems, which power up the electronic components linking a vehicle’s computers to various functions.

Yazaki’s subsidiary S-Y Systems was fined 11 million euros, Furukawa Electric 4 million euros and German peer Leoni 1.38 million euros.

World number two supplier Sumitomo Electric was not fined because it alerted regulators to the existence of the cartel, confirming a Reuters story on July 5.

The Commission said car parts affected by the cartels were sold to Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Renault, with the cartels operating between 2000 and 2009.

“Such cartels may harm the competitiveness of the automotive industry and artificially inflate prices for final buyers of cars,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

The fines for the car parts suppliers were cut by 10 percent, on top of other discounts, after they admitted to taking part in the cartels.

$1 = 0.7821 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Foo Yun Chee and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.