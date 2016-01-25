FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU antitrust regulators to fine Japanese car accelerators cartel - sources
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 25, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust regulators to fine Japanese car accelerators cartel - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to hand down fines shortly to a cartel of Japanese car parts makers involved in fixing prices of car accelerators and starters, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The companies in the cartel are world No. 2 parts maker Denso, Mitsubishi Electric Corp and a Hitachi Ltd unit, the people said.

It was not clear if there was a whistleblower among them and which company this was. Companies which report a cartel to the European Commission are not sanctioned.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. A Denso spokesman said: “We are not in a position to comment on the investigation.” Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.