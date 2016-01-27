FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU fines Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi 137.8 mln euros
January 27, 2016

EU fines Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi 137.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators fined Mitsubishi Electric and Hitachi Ltd a total of 137.8 million euros ($149.8 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of car alternators and starters.

World No. 2 car parts maker Denso avoided a fine as it alerted the European Commission to the existence of the cartel. Reuters had reported on Jan. 25 that the cartel would be sanctioned by the EU competition watchdog.

Mitsubishi Electric received the biggest fine at 110.9 million euros while Hitachi’s sanction came to 26.9 million euros.

$1 = 0.9201 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee


