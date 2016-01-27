EU fines Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi 137.8 mln euros

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators fined Mitsubishi Electric and Hitachi Ltd a total of 137.8 million euros ($149.8 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of car alternators and starters.

World No. 2 car parts maker Denso avoided a fine as it alerted the European Commission to the existence of the cartel. Reuters had reported on Jan. 25 that the cartel would be sanctioned by the EU competition watchdog.

Mitsubishi Electric received the biggest fine at 110.9 million euros while Hitachi’s sanction came to 26.9 million euros.