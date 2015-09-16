FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EC says investigating possible laptop battery cartel
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
September 16, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

EC says investigating possible laptop battery cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European Union regulators are investigating companies which make batteries for laptops and mobile phones on suspicion of taking part in a cartel, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The move by the EU competition authority came two years after the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) fined two companies for fixing prices of cylindrical lithium ion battery cells.

“The Commission is currently investigating alleged anti-competitive behaviour in the rechargeable batteries sector,” spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email. He did not provide details.

In March Sony Corp said in a regulatory filing that the U.S. antitrust authorities had closed their investigation whereas the EU regulator continued its probe.

In 2013 the DoJ fined Panasonic Corp’s subsidiary Sanyo Electric Co $10.7 million and LG Chem $1.1 million. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.