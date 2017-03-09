BRUSSELS The European Union's top court upheld
fines of 150.8 million euros ($159.1 million) imposed on Korea's
Samsung SDI and subsidiaries for participating in
cartels to fix the prices of cathode ray tubes used in
televisions and as computer monitors.
The European Commission imposed fines totalling 1.47 billion
euros on a group of companies including Philips, LG
Electronics and Panasonic in 2012 for
participating in cartels in the market of cathode ray tubes
between 1996/97 and 2006.
Samsung SDI appealed on a variety of grounds, including that
sales of products not subject to the cartel should have been
excluded from the fine calculation and that it had been
discriminated against.
The General Court, the second highest EU court, rejected
Samsung SDI's appeal in 2015 and the European Court of Justice
upheld that ruling on Thursday, saying it could only reduce the
fine if it was inappropriate or excessive.
"That is not the case here," the court said.
Japanese consumer electronics group Toshiba lost a
similar appeal in January.
Cathode-ray tubes have largely been replaced by more
advanced display technologies such as liquid-crystal display
(LCD), and organic light-emitting diodes.
($1 = 0.9477 euros)