FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recticel, Eurofoam, Carpenter fined 114 mln euros for EU foam cartel
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 4 years ago

Recticel, Eurofoam, Carpenter fined 114 mln euros for EU foam cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators fined foam producers Carpenter, Recticel and Eurofoam 114 million euros ($155.77 million) on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel covering 10 European countries over a five-year period.

World No. 1 foam producer Carpenter received the biggest fine at 75 million euros.

In total Eurofoam, which is a joint venture between Belgian company Recticel and Austria’s Greiner Holding AG, is liable for up to 14.82 million euros, Greiner for up to 24.18 million euros and Recticel up to 39.07 million euros.

British company Vita escaped a 61.7 million euro fine because it alerted the cartel to the European Commission.

The EU regulator said the cartel operated from October 2005 until July 2010 in Austria, Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Britain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.