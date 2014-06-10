FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission: broker ICAP may have broken EU antitrust rules
June 10, 2014

European Commission: broker ICAP may have broken EU antitrust rules

BRUSSELS, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission has told broker ICAP that it may have broken antitrust rules by facilitating cartels for interest-rate yen derivatives, the European Union’s antitrust enforcer said on Tuesday.

“The Commission has concerns that ICAP may have been involved in cartels concerning yen interest rate derivatives as a facilitator,” it said in a statement.

The probe into ICAP is part of a wider investigation, where the Commission has already fined five banks and one cash broker a total of 669 million euros ($911 million). ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by Robin Emmott)

