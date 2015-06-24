UPDATE 2-EU regulators charge Recylex, 4 others with taking part in cartel

(Adds Recylex comments, recasts)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators charged France’s Recylex and four peers on Wednesday for allegedly fixing the prices of scrap lead-acid batteries in four EU countries over a three-year period, paving the way for fines in the coming months.

The European Commission, which governs competition issues in the 28 EU countries, said the companies coordinated their actions in order to maintain higher profit margins.

“As a result, they may have lowered the prices paid to scrap dealers, many of which are small and medium-sized companies,” it said.

The EU competition authority said the suspected wrongdoing took place in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands from 2009 to 2012. It did not name the five companies in line with its policy.

Recycling companies buy scrap batteries and extract lead from them, which is then re-used to make new products.

Recylex confirmed receiving the Commission’s charge sheet known as a statement of objections.

“The Recylex group and its advisers are studying the contents of this confidential document to determine the implications and issue a response within the deadline set, that is during the second half of 2015,” the company said.

The world’s biggest lead recyler Ecobat Technologies , Johnson Controls Inc and Campine have previously said they were investigated by the Commission after dawn raids in September 2012.

The cartel members, which can be fined up to 10 percent of their global revenues if found guilty of breaching EU rules, can ask for a closed-door hearing to defend themselves. (Additional reporting by James Regan in Paris, editing by Julia Fioretti and Jane Merriman)